Disney Plus password sharing restrictions are here!

TL;DR Disney Plus will restrict account sharing in Canada starting on November 1.

The streaming platform will not allow users to share their login credentials with those who live outside of the primary household.

Canadian Disney Plus users are being informed of the new policy via an email containing a revised user agreement.

Disney Plus has officially kicked off its password-sharing crackdown. Starting November 1, Disney Plus subscribers in Canada will be restricted from sharing their accounts with users outside of their households.

While there’s no word on how Disney Plus will enforce its password-sharing restrictions, the streaming platform is informing Canadian users about the new policy via email.

“We are implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household,” the email reads.

“Household means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by individuals that reside therein,” explains a Disney Plus help center post.

Netflix also recently implemented password-sharing restrictions worldwide, but it offers users the ability to pay for additional subscribers who don’t live in the same household. Disney Plus has not announced any such feature. So if you’re currently sharing a Disney Plus account in Canada, you may just find yourself booted out unceremoniously on November 1.

It’s also unclear if Disney Plus will offer any profile transfer features like Netflix so that users can move their recommendations and watchlist to a new account.

Disney Plus announced plans for its password-sharing crackdown in August. The company also hiked prices at the time and said that restrictions on account sharing would roll out widely next year.

