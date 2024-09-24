The Delta emulator for iOS is getting online multiplayer

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Delta emulator for iOS now supports online multiplayer for Nintendo DS titles.

This comes a decade after Nintendo shut down its official online multiplayer service for the DS and Wii.

The feature is limited to the beta version of Delta for now.

Delta is one of the most popular emulators on the Apple App Store, supporting several platforms and featuring an intuitive interface. The app has received several notable updates already, but the latest one brings a welcome addition.

Developer Riley Testut confirmed (h/t: The Verge) that the beta version of Delta will receive online multiplayer support for Nintendo DS games. This beta version will be available to Patreon subscribers at first.

The Nintendo DS (and Wii) enjoyed online multiplayer support via the company’s Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection service. This service shut down in 2014 for both consoles, but third-party alternatives have popped up since then. Testut confirmed to The Verge that Delta was harnessing the MelonDS emulator’s support for these third-party online multiplayer services.

There’s no shortage of Nintendo DS games with online multiplayer, either. Popular titles include Mario Kart DS, Animal Crossing Wild World, Diddy Kong Racing DS, Clubhouse Games, and a ton of Pokemon games.

Either way, this is the latest case of third-party developers picking up where console manufacturers left off. We’ve previously seen Xbox Live resurrected for the original Xbox via the Insignia service, while the Dolphin emulator even allows online multiplayer for games that only support local multiplayer.

