Dell refreshes its XPS lineup with a unified design and new sizes for 2024

TL;DR Dell is using its XPS 13 Plus design across its 2024 laptops.

The new Dell XPS 2024 is now available as Dell XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16.

Configurations for the same go up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

Dell’s XPS lineup of laptops usually includes three screen sizes: 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch. Within 13-inch, Dell had options in the form of the XPS 13 Plus, the XPS 13 2-in-1 (which, in recent generations, had taken a tablet avatar), and the regular XPS 13. For 2024, the company is refreshing its lineup by introducing new screen sizes, but unifying its design language and cleaning up the lineup.

In 2024, the Dell XPS lineup will have three laptops (so far): Dell XPS 13 (9340), Dell XPS 14 (9440), and Dell XPS 16 (9640). The XPS 13 is for users who prioritize portability, the XPS 16 is for those who prioritize extreme performance, and the XPS 14 strikes a balance between the two.

All three laptops carry the erstwhile Dell XPS 13 Plus design language, with aluminum builds and Gorilla Glass 3. They also feature a touch function row to toggle between media and function keys. The glass touchpad on all three laptops extends across the entire area below the keyboard rather than being restricted to a smaller touchpad area. The keyboard, too, features keys that have virtually no gap between themselves.

Customers can choose from a fair few options for the display resolution, but there are OLED touch options on all the laptops. You can opt for FHD+, QHD+, and 3K+ resolution on the 13.4-inch variant; FHD+ and 3.2K resolution on the 14.5-inch variant; and FHD+ and 4K+ resolution on the 16.3-inch variant.

There are plenty of spec combinations available across the variants. Broadly speaking, you can start from the Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor with Intel Arc graphics on the XPS 13 and go up to Intel Core Ultra 9 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU on the XPS 16. Ports on the XPS 13 are two Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery, going up to three of those on the XPS 16 with a card reader and a headphone combo jack.

Pricing and Availability The Dell XPS lineup for 2024 starts at $1,299 for the XPS 13, $1,699 for the XPS 14, and $1,899 for the XPS 16 for their initial configurations. As usual, spec upgrades are available at additional cost, so you can customize your laptop to the exact configuration you need. Dell hasn’t mentioned a concrete date for availability, but the laptop will be available “soon” in the US.

