You only have seven hours to save $700 on the Dell Alienware x14 R2

Those looking for a gaming laptop will quickly find out these machines are not cheap. The good news is that great deals come from time to time, and today, we found a really enticing one. The Dell Alienware x14 R2 is usually $1,700, but right now, you can get it for just $1,000. The only trick is that the deal is only available today! You’ll have to be quick! Get the Dell Alienware x14 R2 for $1,000 only today!

This offer is available from Best Buy, and it is part of the retailer’s Deal of the Day promotions. This means the deal will end today. More specifically, you have until tonight at 10 PM Pacific.

Honestly, it was my childhood dream to own an Alienware one day. But man, those prices are always wild, at least compared to other similarly spec’d computers. At $1,000, though, the Alienware X14 R2 is looking like a much more enticing laptop.

Of course, this will be nothing short of high-end, as it is made to meet gamer standards. It comes with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 dedicated GPU. The 14-inch display may not be very large, but this makes the laptop a bit more compact. It is still a gorgeous LED panel with a crisp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and a super smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

Of course, you will get that gaming design Alienware is so well known for. It looks gorgeous, with a design that is clean yet playful, with that iconic Alienware logo lighting the back. Of course, there’s also the RGB keyboard and body accents. Because, you know, what good is a gaming laptop without RGB?!

Again, this is a Best Buy Deal of the Day, so you better get this laptop before tonight at 10 PM Pacific if you want to get it for $1,000. It will go back to its regular price tomorrow!

Extra deal: This LG UltraGear OLED 34-inch monitor is $600 off

We know that 14-inch screen won’t be enough to game comfortably. It’s enough for gaming on the go, but you’ll want a nicer monitor at home, and here’s a deal on a really impressive one. The LG UltraGear OLED 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is usually a whopping $1,300, but right now you can get it from Amazon for just $700.

It has a gorgeous 34-inch OLED screen, Wide QHD 1,440p resolution, and 800R curvature for true immersion. Everywhere else, this monitor is no joke. There is also an insane 240Hz refresh rate and a crazy fast 0.03ms response time. Not to mention, there is support for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

