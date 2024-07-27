These Marshall portable speaker deals will turn you into the life of the party

Marshall speakers are among the best-looking ones in the market. They aren’t always the most convenient, though, as many of them need to stay plugged in. If you’re looking for something more portable, today we have a few deals you might be interested in. The best portable Bluetooth speakers from Marshall are on sale right now. Let’s go over them together.

The biggest, baddest model is the Marshall Tufton, which is $100 off right now, bringing the price down to $350. If you can make do with something more medium-sized, the Marshall Kilburn II finds a great balance, and you can currently have it for $230. Now, if you value portability, there’s the Marshall Stockwell II, which is $70 off, totaling $150. Get the Marshall Tufton for $350 Get the Marshall Kilburn II for $230 Get the Marshall Stockwell II for $150

All of these deals are available from Amazon, and are labeled as “limited time deals.” This means the offers should end relatively soon.

All three speakers follow a very similar design language, which is also reminiscent of Marshall’s classic amplifier look. Needless to say, the retro aesthetic fits them very well, and these are among my favorite speakers in terms of looks. All three models offer over 20 hours of playtime, which is outstanding and should outlast any party.

The Marshall Stockwell II is IPX4-rated, while the other two get slightly downgraded to IPX2. Regardless, none of these are really that water-resistant. A splash or slight spill should be fine, but we wouldn’t risk it too much.

The main difference between the three is obviously the audio quality and volume. All feature 360-degree audio, but the output is definitely different. The Stockwell II can output 20W, while the Kilburn II takes things up a notch with a 36W output. If you want true power, the Tufton goes to 11 with an 80W output.

Are you thinking of getting any of these? Again, these are limited time deals, so you better get yours soon before the prices go back to normal.

