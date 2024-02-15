Windows 11 Pro dives to all-time low price of just $23!

While we await the launch of Windows 12, Windows 11 Pro is the best version of the operating system you can get. It’s a big step up from the free version you will have automatically received and usually runs you $200 for the upgrade. But we occasionally catch good deals on it, and this is the best one yet. While the sale lasts, you can score the powerful software for an all-time low price of just $22.97. Windows 11 Pro for $22.97 ($176 off)

Windows 11 Pro is engineered to maximize the capabilities of high-end hardware configurations. It supports up to 128 CPU cores and 2TB of RAM, far surpassing the Home version’s limitations. This capacity makes it an ideal choice for users who demand high levels of performance for complex tasks and applications.

But it’s not just about power — Windows 11 Pro also ups the game in security and privacy. It comes with BitLocker, which locks down your entire drive, keeping your files safe. There’s also Windows Information Protection, which helps keep your personal data secure. Plus, with tools like Windows Sandbox, you can try out new software safely, and Hyper-V lets you run different operating systems on your computer simultaneously.

The countdown is running on the deal page, and we don’t know when this offer will come around again. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

Comments