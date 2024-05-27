The Sony WH-1000XM5 drop back to lowest price in Memorial Day sale

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, know a thing or two about audio. To their critical ears, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are still the best headphones you can buy, and they’ve never been cheaper than they are today. The Amazon Memorial Day has slashed 18% off the retail price of the cans, dropping them to just $328. Sony WH-1000XM5 for $328 ($72 off)

The savings are almost matched at Best Buy, which has all three colorways of the headphones on sale for $329.99. While we saw the Amazon discount first offered on Black Friday last year and on a small number of occasions since, the headphones have certainly never been cheaper.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Amazon Save $71.99

The Sony WH-1000XM5 scores so well in reviews thanks to doing the things you love about headphones extremely well. The sound is fantastic, with a strong bass response, plus the mids and highs are clear and well-defined. They support the LDAC codec for high-quality wireless audio, and you can further customize the sound using the Sony Headphones Connect app, which offers a custom equalizer and 360 Reality Audio.

The other thing the headphones are famed for is their excellent active noise cancelation, which reduces ambient sounds very effectively. If you want to disappear into your music on the commute or just block out the office noise, they’re a top choice. You also get Bluetooth multipoint and Find My Device functionality, plenty of comfort due to the deep and wide ear padding, and capacitive touch controls. A solid battery life of around 31 hours with ANC on completes the package.

Hitt he widget above to check out the deal for yourself.

You might like

Comments