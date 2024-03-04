Best deal of 2024 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 at $100 off

Adam Molina / Android Authority

With Samsung pumping out a barrage of offers this week, rival tech giants are dropping prices to compete for your attention. Hey, It’s a win-win for us as consumers. A great example is the deal you can score on the Sony WH-1000XM4 right now, with the $100 savings taking the premium wireless headphones to a 2024-low of just $248. Sony WH-1000XM4 for $248 ($100 off)

Fans of the brand will know that these aren’t the latest model in the Sony headphone series, but that should take nothing away from the quality of the cans. And with the deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4 positioning them at $150 cheaper than the WH-1000XM5, this is where the value buyers will be.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony WH-1000XM4 An exceptional pair of noise canceling headphones. High-quality Bluetooth codecs, great sound, improved noise-canceling, good battery life, and smart features like auto-pause and Bluetooth multipoint make the Sony WH-1000XM4 a great all-round pair of headphones. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are best known for their excellent active noise cancelation (ANC) technology that makes them a dream for commutes or other loud environments. They also offer handy features like speak-to-chat, which automatically pauses playback when the user starts talking, and multipoint connectivity, allowing for seamless switching between two Bluetooth devices. A comfortable fit includes improved ear cup padding for better passive noise isolation, and battery life is impressive, with up to 30 hours of playback. A quick charge option can then ensure hours of extra use after just a few minutes plugged in.

