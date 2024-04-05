Lowest price of 2024 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

As well as being the biggest discount of 2024, this is the second-best deal we’ve ever tracked on the premium handset — only bettered by a huge Black Friday sale. All three colorways available on Amazon are subject to the markdown, as is the 512GB variant of the device. It’s reduced to $1,519.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The most powerful folding phone gets even stronger The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 improves on the folding platform with a more reliable hinge, stronger glass, an IPX8 rating, plenty of storage options, and a big, bright display. See price at Amazon Save $400.00

With its innovative “Flex hinge,” the Z Fold 5 offers the best folding mechanism in the line yet, allowing it to fold flat for a more streamlined profile. Its dual OLED screens, including a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch internal display, support dynamic 120Hz refresh rates, offering brilliant visibility even in bright sunlight. The device shines in multitasking capabilities, enabling the use of up to three apps simultaneously with ease. This is in no small part thanks to its robust hardware, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB of RAM.

It features a trio of rear cameras: a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for crisp, detailed shots; a 12MP ultrawide sensor that captures broader scenes with ease; and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, perfect for closer shots. You also get two selfie cameras: a 10MP front-facing camera on the cover display for convenient selfies and video calls, plus a 4MP under-display camera on the main screen, primarily suited for video chats.

This Friday treat is bound to be popular, so don’t miss out. Hit the widget above to check out the deal for yourself.

Comments