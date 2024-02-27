Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is top value at $530 off
We’re advocates of stepping back a generation when it comes to getting value for money on your next phone. This is especially true if the latest model is only a modest upgrade, as in the case of the jump from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to the Z Fold 5. With the 18-month-old Z Fold 4 down to a new low of just $1,269.94 on Amazon right now, this is the more affordable way to get on the Samsung foldable train.
The 2022 Android phone has a slightly older processor than its newer counterpart, but apart from that, most of the differences are design tweaks. The downsides are that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is only at this fantastic deal price in the beige colorway, and there are only a few handsets available at the time of writing.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 boasts a durable build, including a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus for added protection. The device unfolds to reveal a 7.6-inch internal AMOLED screen, offering a dynamic refresh rate and Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass technology. The flagship-standard camera ray comprises a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Its IPX8 water resistance rating further underscores its resilience.
As we said, there were only a handful of devices at the time of publication, so you may not have long on this offer. Hit the widget above to find out.