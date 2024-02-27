The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is top value at $530 off

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We’re advocates of stepping back a generation when it comes to getting value for money on your next phone. This is especially true if the latest model is only a modest upgrade, as in the case of the jump from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to the Z Fold 5. With the 18-month-old Z Fold 4 down to a new low of just $1,269.94 on Amazon right now, this is the more affordable way to get on the Samsung foldable train. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,269.94 ($530 off)

The 2022 Android phone has a slightly older processor than its newer counterpart, but apart from that, most of the differences are design tweaks. The downsides are that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is only at this fantastic deal price in the beige colorway, and there are only a few handsets available at the time of writing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 A productivity machine Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 is great for productivity thanks to its large internal display. It also packs all the power you need and is promised to get four years of OS updates. See price at Amazon Save $530.05

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 boasts a durable build, including a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus for added protection. The device unfolds to reveal a 7.6-inch internal AMOLED screen, offering a dynamic refresh rate and Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass technology. The flagship-standard camera ray comprises a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Its IPX8 water resistance rating further underscores its resilience.

As we said, there were only a handful of devices at the time of publication, so you may not have long on this offer. Hit the widget above to find out.

