The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 drops again to just $299

We’re happy to admit when we’re wrong. When Amazon slashed the price of the Samsung Chromebook 2 by 50% last month, we spotlighted the deal as a rare opportunity. It was at the time — with this configuration of the device never having previously been available for less than $500. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (128GB/8GB)

Best Buy has certainly made us look silly but in the best possible way. The retailer has gone one better and dropped the price of the same model to just $299, which is an extraordinary $400 discount. Considering this is still the latest model of the top-tier Chromebook, it’s an unprecedented offer. You might even get it cheaper still if you have something to switch in Best Buy’s trade-in program.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (128GB/8GB) The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 helps define what premium design looks like in a Chromebook that's still affordable. While it lacks some of the raw appeal of the original, this follow-up machine stands on its own thanks to zippy performance, a pleasing display, and solid battery life. See price at Best Buy Save $400.00

Our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review isn’t short on praise for this device. It trades the original’s high-resolution display for a Full HD QLED panel, balancing vivid imagery with enhanced battery efficiency. The model on sale isn’t even the most modest configuration, sporting an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Its eye-catching red design on an aluminum frame gives it a premium feel, and the innovative 360-degree hinge supports various modes of use, from traditional laptop to tablet. It also shines in terms of battery longevity, offering a full day’s use on a single charge, and delivers reliable performance for a range of tasks.

Don’t miss this fantastic chance to upgrade to Samsung’s finest at better than half price. The widget above takes you to it.

