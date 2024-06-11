Best deal yet on the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 slashes $350 off retail price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) impressed us so much that it made our best foldable phones list, which was far from expected. The device is a genuine Galaxy Z Flip 5 competitor and a much cheaper option in this latest Amazon deal. A 35% discount has dropped the asking price to just $649.99 right now. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) for $649.99 ($350 off)

This is the best deal we’ve ever tracked on the Android phone, having never previously seen it discounted by more than $300. With its successor expected to hit the market sometime this summer, this is a much more affordable way to get on board the foldable revolution.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Motorola Razr Plus (2023) The sharpest Razr to date. Lightweight, ultra-sleek, and infinitely flexible, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) flips open to reveal a gorgeous display that looks seamless, feels smooth, and shines bright. Also featuring the largest cover screen on a foldable phone of this form factor, the Razr Plus is offering serious competition to its foldable rivals. See price at Amazon Save $350.00

The Motorola Razr Plus catches the eye with an expansive 3.6-inch cover screen, providing significant functionality before you’ve even flipped it open. The device features a smooth 6.9-inch, 165Hz foldable display and runs on the still-excellent Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Its premium design includes materials like Gorilla Glass Victus and stainless steel, coupled with IP52 dust resistance. While the cameras don’t quite match the high standards set by other flagship phones, they’re still admirable. Quick 30W wired charging and smooth software also add to a model that is very unlikely to disappoint.

Amazon being Amazon, the deal might last the week or only this morning. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

