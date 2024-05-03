Deal: Sensational $497 price drop on the Pixel 7 Pro

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

While it seems a bit too good to be true, the offer appears to be legit. The device is brand new, plus it’s sold and shipped by Amazon, so there’s no risk of a suspect third-party vendor. The only caveat is that the Snow colorway is the sole choice at this price. With savings like this, the color is unlikely to concern most buyers.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB) Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB) The Pixel 7 Pro is the top-of-the-line phone on Google's roster. The Google Pixel 7 Pro takes the best features from the Pixel 6 Pro, and makes them even better. Enjoy numerous camera upgrades and some fun new software tricks, all for the same cost as the last-gen Pixel phone. See price at Amazon Save $496.84

The Pixel 7 Pro sports a vibrant 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which still holds its own against most phones on the market. The camera system shines, boasting a 50MP main sensor that captures sharp and detailed shots, especially in low light. Google’s renowned software enhancements ensure smooth navigation, and when you throw in 5G connectivity, a sleek design, and fast charging capabilities, the Pixel 7 Pro won’t disappoint — especially at this price.

We can’t imagine a deal this good lasting long. Hit the widget above to try and catch it.

