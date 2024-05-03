Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Deal: Sensational $497 price drop on the Pixel 7 Pro
Despite the fact that the Pixel 7 Pro now has a successor and another Google handset is imminent, this 50% price drop on the excellent Android phone is still an insanely good deal. The 256GB model of the Pixel 7 Pro is down to just $502 on Amazon, representing an almost $500 discount and a record-low price.
While it seems a bit too good to be true, the offer appears to be legit. The device is brand new, plus it’s sold and shipped by Amazon, so there’s no risk of a suspect third-party vendor. The only caveat is that the Snow colorway is the sole choice at this price. With savings like this, the color is unlikely to concern most buyers.
The Pixel 7 Pro sports a vibrant 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which still holds its own against most phones on the market. The camera system shines, boasting a 50MP main sensor that captures sharp and detailed shots, especially in low light. Google’s renowned software enhancements ensure smooth navigation, and when you throw in 5G connectivity, a sleek design, and fast charging capabilities, the Pixel 7 Pro won’t disappoint — especially at this price.
We can’t imagine a deal this good lasting long. Hit the widget above to try and catch it.