Deal: Catch the first $100 price drop on the OnePlus 12

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve seen free storage upgrades, bundles, and trade-in offers on the OnePlus 12 so far, but today marks the first straight cash discount on the flagship Android phone. The base model is currently $100 off from Amazon, giving you the chance to pick it up for just $699.99. OnePlus 12 for $699.99 ($100 off)

The same markdown applies to the 512GB variant of the device, reducing it from $900 to $799.99. Stepping up the storage also brings an extra 4GB of RAM — 16GB in total — and the option of the iconic green colorway.

These great deals are part of a larger sale from the brand, which also extends to the OnePlus Open. The impressive foldable rival to the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has never previously been available for under $1,499, but a $300 price drop in this promotion makes it available for only $1,399.99.

These are limited-time deals, so catch them while you can. The widgets above take you to the offers.

