Amazon drops double deal on the Nintendo Switch

How often have you spotted a deal on the Nintendo Switch that involved a straight cash discount? For us, it’s almost never, and we’re looking every day! Amazon has not only bucked that trend, but it’s also throwing in an extra incentive to buy.

The original Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con is on sale for $276.99 on the site. Rare as it might be, that’s a fairly modest price drop, but you’re also getting a free $25 Digital Credit thrown in when you redeem the on-page coupon. The total value of the promotion to you is almost $50.

The popularity of the Nintendo Switch is not unwarranted. Its unique hybrid design is enticing for people who want versatility with their gaming experience. Nintendo has also done a terrific job of releasing some stellar games for the Switch while also bringing over a staggering number of third-party titles.

The Digital Credit can be spent on anything from Amazon, which is most of the things that money can buy. But since you’re buying a Nintendo Switch anyway, you could use the credit to grab a Switch game to get you started. The standard Switch games tend to cost around $60, but some noteworthy game deals could come in handy here. We’ve found a few examples:

Ready to get yourself a Nintendo Switch plus a game for under $280? Check out the deal via the widget above.