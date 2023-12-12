Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This must be the best holiday deal on the Razr Plus 2023
It’s not often that we see a December deal that surpasses the Black Friday offers, but Best Buy has dropped a tasty one today. A new deal on the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) has not only discounted it by $300, but you also get a free $50 gift card to supplement your holiday shopping.
Motorola Razr Plus 2023 and $50 gift card for $699.99 ($350 off)
We were mightily impressed with this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 rival even at retail price, so this markdown back to its record low price should put it on the radar of anyone in the market for a flagship foldable phone. You even get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one-month membership thrown in along with the $50 gift card.
The Android smartphone features a large 6.9-inch, 165Hz internal foldable display and a class-leading 3.6-inch cover display. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, it promises high performance with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device boasts a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens, complemented by a 32MP selfie shooter. Its 3,800mAh battery supports 30W wired charging and is protected by an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Running on Android 13, it promises a smooth software experience with Motorola’s My UX skin.
