Best deal of 2024 on the Pixel Buds Pro slashes price by over $60

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google is going all in on the top deals this week, with its latest eye-catching offer being a big price drop on the Pixel Buds Pro. The flagship wireless earbuds are reduced to just $139 on Amazon right now, representing the best markdown we’ve tracked on them in months. Google Pixel Buds Pro for $139 ($61 off)

The Lemongrass, Charcoal, and Fog colorways are all available at this 2024-low price, while three more hues are only $1 more at $139.99. Whichever color you go for, you’re getting a bargain on the best wireless earbuds for Google fans.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Google Pixel Buds Pro The Pixel Buds Pro introduce ANC to the series The Google Pixel Buds Pro are the first in the line to offer active noise canceling. Obviously, they also have tight integration with Android and tons of support for Google Assistant commands, including the popular translation features. See price at Amazon Save $60.99

Google’s premium buds offer effective noise cancelation and a transparency mode that delivers sounds naturally. They come with a water-resistant case and buds, supporting both wireless and USB-C fast charging. Above-average battery life provides for long listening sessions, and key features include built-in Google Assistant, Fast Pair, and Bluetooth multipoint. Enhancements such as custom EQ and spatial audio with head tracking have been added through updates to round off the package.

Hit the widget above to learn more about the deal.

