Deal: Save over $600 on the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro

The new Pixel 8a might be getting all the limelight right now, but Woot is offering the top-spec model of one of its predecessors at less than the asking price of the latest Android phone. The 512GB configuration of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is down to just $479 from the online vendor — $620 less than it retailed for 18 months ago. Google Pixel 7 Pro for $479 ($620 off)

The devices are brand new and fully unlocked, with all three colorways still in stock at the time of writing. Woot is an Amazon-owned retailer, so not only is it a trustworthy place to shop, Prime members can even get free shipping. You might even consider trying a free 30-day trial to Prime solely to unlock that perk.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (512GB) Google Pixel 7 Pro (512GB) The Pixel 7 Pro is the top-of-the-line phone on Google's roster. The Google Pixel 7 Pro takes the best features from the Pixel 6 Pro, and makes them even better. Enjoy numerous camera upgrades and some fun new software tricks, all for the same cost as the last-gen Pixel phone. See price at Woot! Save $620.00

As you’d expect for one of the best phones of 2022, the Google Pixel 7 Pro still makes an excellent daily driver. A 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is backed up by the Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, all making for a pleasing UI experience. The triple-camera system is led by a 50MP main sensor and also features a versatile 5x telephoto lens, while battery life is also stellar. Throw in an IP68 rating plus five years of security updates, and you couldn’t ask for much more at this price.

There are four days to run on this deal, but stock will probably run out first. Hit the widget above to learn more.

