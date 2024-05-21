Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal since Black Friday

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It’s hard to dispute that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is among the best foldable phones you can buy, and it just dropped to its best price in six months on Amazon. The device usually retails for $1,800, but you can now pick it up for just $1,349.99. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,349.99 ($450 off)

The markdown takes the Android phone to within $50 of its all-time low and coincides with the Samsung Discover sale that’s running this week. While you can’t realize the same instant savings directly from the brand, heading to Samsung will open up enhanced trade-in values of up to $800 off, plus some other nice perks and exclusive colorways.

The phone was launched as part of a Samsung foldable double act, and it’s no coincidence that its more affordable partner is also seeing record-low prices right now. Amazon has the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on offer for just $849.99, which is $270 under the retail price for the first time.

Who knows when we’ll see such deep discounts on the devices again, so don’t miss out. The widgets above take you to the Amazon pages you need.

