Deal: New $40 price drop on the Fitbit Luxe

The excellent Fitbit Luxe is at a less than luxurious price today in a flash price drop to just $89.95 — a full $40 under the retail price.

This represents the best price of the year on some colorways of the Fitbit wearable and an absolute steal for a high-end fitness tracker. If you’re considering working on your beach bod as the warm embrace of summer approaches, you’re unlikely to find a better deal on an assistant to measure your metrics and keep you motivated.

The Fitbit Luxe is a sleek fitness tracker with comprehensive health-tracking features. Though not a hybrid wearable, it competes with higher-end Fitbit devices in terms of build quality. It doesn’t have standalone GPS, but it’s ideal for tracking steps, distance, and calories. Plus, it offers 20 sports modes and monitors stress management and sleep scores.

Amazon deals are fleeting like the wind, so we can’t tell you how long the offer will last. Hit the widget below to check it out for yourself.

