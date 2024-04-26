Score a record 32% discount on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Having now been succeeded by the Ultra model, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have finally hit an all-time low price on Amazon. A 32% price drop has slashed the price of the wireless earbuds to $189 — a $90 markdown from the not-inconsiderable retail price. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $189 ($90 off)

The QuietComfort Earbuds II have more than a touch of style about them. The appealing design features a compact and ergonomic form, as well as various sizes of wraparound fins for a secure fit. They feature capacitive touch controls and support Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring compatibility with the latest devices.

While not perfect in every department, the earbuds excel in active noise cancelation, rivaling many top competitors in the market. They also have an impressive battery life of about seven hours per charge, which can be extended to 24 hours with the charging case. Then there’s the Bose Music App, which allows you to adjust ANC settings and sound profiles for a tailored listening experience. A firmware update since launch enables mono listening with either earbud for a bit of extra versatility.

Both the Soapstone and Triple Black colorways are on sale now, but we don’t know for how much longer. Hit the widget above to learn more about the deal.

