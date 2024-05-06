Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Beats Studio Pro drops $170 to lowest price in months
The long-awaited release of the Beats Solo 4 has triggered a wave of epic deals on the other headphones in the Beats stable. The most eye-catching of them is this massive 49% discount on the Beats Studio Pro, which are down to just $179.95 at Best Buy right now.
This is the best price on the high-end cans in months and takes them to within $10 of their all-time low price of Black Friday 2023. All four colorways of the headphones are subject to the offer, and Best Buy throws in a host of free subscriptions when you buy. They include three months of Apple TV Plus, three months of Apple Music, and more.
These lightweight headphones feature excellent noise cancelation and a durable build, reinforced with metal for added sturdiness. They feature USB-C and 3.5mm connections for wired playback alongside Bluetooth support. The active noise canceling (ANC) function excels, blocking out most commuting noise, while Spatial Audio enhances immersion.
You also get a strong battery life of over 30 hours with ANC on, built-in USB DAC that lets you enjoy higher-fidelity audio through USB-C, and a ton of other options and customizations via the Beats app.
Top Beats headphones at half their retail price isn’t an everyday occurrence, so this deal is well worth a look. The widget above takes you to it.