The Beats Studio Pro drops $170 to lowest price in months

Beats

The long-awaited release of the Beats Solo 4 has triggered a wave of epic deals on the other headphones in the Beats stable. The most eye-catching of them is this massive 49% discount on the Beats Studio Pro, which are down to just $179.95 at Best Buy right now. Beats Studio Pro for $179.95 ($170 off)

This is the best price on the high-end cans in months and takes them to within $10 of their all-time low price of Black Friday 2023. All four colorways of the headphones are subject to the offer, and Best Buy throws in a host of free subscriptions when you buy. They include three months of Apple TV Plus, three months of Apple Music, and more.

Beats Studio Pro Beats Studio Pro Spatial audio, lossless playback, and big battery life The Beats Studio Pro are a relatively light-weight set of Bluetooth headphones. With up to 40 hours of battery life, USB Type-C charging and wired playback, as well as a 3.5mm port, ANC, and Spatial Audio, these are contenders for the hottest headphones of 2023. See price at Best Buy Save $170.00

These lightweight headphones feature excellent noise cancelation and a durable build, reinforced with metal for added sturdiness. They feature USB-C and 3.5mm connections for wired playback alongside Bluetooth support. The active noise canceling (ANC) function excels, blocking out most commuting noise, while Spatial Audio enhances immersion.

You also get a strong battery life of over 30 hours with ANC on, built-in USB DAC that lets you enjoy higher-fidelity audio through USB-C, and a ton of other options and customizations via the Beats app.

Top Beats headphones at half their retail price isn’t an everyday occurrence, so this deal is well worth a look. The widget above takes you to it.

