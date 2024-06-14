The new Beats Solo 4 headphones drop again to just $129.99

Bucking the trend for Apple products, we’re amazed to see a second huge price drop on the Beats Solo 4 in the two months since its release. The discount is a substantial 35% this time around, meaning you can already get the $200 wireless headphones for just $129.99 at Best Buy today. Beats Solo 4 for $129.99 ($70 off)

This deal beats the previous markdown by another $20 and is available on all three colorways of the cans: Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink. When you pick up the headphones from Best Buy, you’ll also get a smattering of free trial subscriptions to Apple services, such as three free months of Apple Music. It’s a handy way to unleash the full potential of the Beats Solo 4 straight out of the box.

Beats Solo 4 Beats Solo 4 Some sequels just aren't worth the hype. This is not the set of headphones you buy because you want bang for your buck. There are a very narrow range of needs these headphones suit, and you'd be better served waiting for these to go on sale before considering them. See price at Best Buy Save $70.00

The latest Beats headphones offer a range of nice features for commuters and casual music fans. With Spatial Audio and head tracking, the audio experience is immersive and dynamic. The on-ear headphones boast an impressive battery life of up to 84 hours, and you can then get another five hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. They’re also lightweight at 217 grams and can be folded into a compact carrying case, making them highly portable. For connectivity, you’ve got the options of Bluetooth 5.3 and wired listening via USB-C or 3.5mm cables.

Hit the widget above to treat yourself to an audio upgrade ahead of the weekend.

