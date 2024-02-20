First deal on the new ASUS Vivobook 16 drops price by $200

You expect the first deal on a new laptop to be modest, but that’s not Amazon’s approach on the new ASUS Vivobook 16. Despite only launching late last year, the impressive machine today got a massive 25% price drop on Amazon, reducing the price to only $599.99. ASUS Vivobook 16 for $599.99 ($200 off)

We’d suggest that’s a great price for the specs and features the Vivobook 16 is packing. The 16-inch WUXGA display is the first thing you notice, enhanced by ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels. It’s powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, making it a great choice for professionals or students who also indulge in a bit of casual gaming. The core specs are completed by 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIE G4 SSD.

Connectivity options for the laptop include USB-C and Wi-Fi 6E, while durability is addressed with a US MIL-STD 810H certification. It’s no slab though, with a lightweight design and ErgoSense keyboard emphasizing comfort and portability. Additional features like ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology and a privacy shutter for the 720p HD front camera are eye-catching extras. It also incorporates health-conscious elements like TUV Rheinland eye-care certification and ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus.

Don’t sleep on this offer if you’re in the market for a powerful yet affordable new laptop. You can learn more via the widget above.

Comments