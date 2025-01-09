Best deal yet on the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus at $60 off

Just because you might have blown most of your budget over the holidays doesn’t mean you can’t upgrade your entertainment center in time for big sporting occasions or winter movie nights. Amazon devices are always a solid and affordable option, and you can now save 24% on the latest audio upgrade from the ubiquitous retailer. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus is down to just $189.99 right now. Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus for $189.99 ($60 off)

A $60 discount wouldn’t always be worth shouting about when it comes to Amazon hardware, but this soundbar has only been on the market for a matter of weeks. This is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and the best discount so far. The deal is on the soundbar alone, but you can save even more when you bundle it with a subwoofer or speakers.

The Fire TV Soundbar Plus features a 3.1-channel design, including built-in bass, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X for immersive, multi-dimensional sound. A dedicated center dialogue channel ensures clear conversations, while modes like Movie, Music, Sports, and Night tailor the audio to your content.

Its all-in-one design houses three full-range speakers, three tweeters, and two woofers for dynamic audio. Setup is simple, and Bluetooth connectivity adds flexibility, letting you stream music directly from your phone or tablet. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with Fire TV for simplified control and customizable sound settings.

Ready to upgrade on a budget? Hit the widget above to check out the deal for yourself.

