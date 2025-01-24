Deal: Save a record $200 on this excellent Acer gaming Chromebook

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Gaming and Chromebooks aren’t usually bedfellows, but Acer managed to build a device that marries the two together effectively, and you can save big on it today. Best Buy has the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE on sale for just $449 right now — $200 off the retail price. Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) for $449 ($200 off)

This is the lowest price we’ve tracked on a machine that was only released last year, and the 31% discount isn’t down to it being a disappointment. On the contrary, we raved about it in our review, giving it a 9-out-of-10 rating. It’s a steal at this price.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE A capable gaming Chromebook. With a 16-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, plenty of ports, and several configurations maxing out at up to a Core i7 processor, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a gaming-centric Chrome OS machine with power and smarts. See price at Best Buy Save $200.00

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE combines solid performance with a sleek design, offering a 16-inch 2K IPS display with vibrant colors, making it great for both productivity and media consumption. Equipped with up to an Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it handles multitasking, web browsing, and even light gaming with ease. Its port selection is extensive, including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port.

Steam support allows for playable experiences with older games like Fallout 4 and newer indie titles. Battery life is decent, lasting around two hours for gaming and up to 10 hours for general use. Enhanced software features like Gemini Advanced and a solid webcam round out a device well-suited for daily tasks, and gaming is a decent bonus.

Hit the widget above to catch the deal while its still live.

