Record deal as latest Acer Aspire 3 dips to just $299.99

An affordable laptop is high on the list of many budget shoppers. Those buyers might be interested in this record deal on the 2023 model of the Acer Aspire 3 Notebook, which is down to just $299.99 for the first time on Amazon today. That’s a discount of $60 on the retail price. Acer Aspire 3 Notebook (2023) for $299.99 ($60 off)

While $60 isn’t a lot to save for some people, it’s a solid deal on the already affordable Acer Aspire 3. To give some context about the value you’re getting from this laptop, it’s powered by the Intel Core i3-N305 processor. This chip, also launched in 2023, sells for $310 on its own.

The Acer Aspire 3 features a lightweight and slender design for easy travel. The 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display offers vivid imagery and sharp details, and it’s complemented by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with a 128GB SSD, providing ample space and quick access to files and media. For online interactions, the HD camera incorporates Acer’s TNR technology for improved low-light performance, alongside PurifiedVoice technology with AI Noise Reduction for clearer communication. It’s also Wi-Fi 6 ready, while advanced thermal management keeps the laptop cool.

