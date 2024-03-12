Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Computing

Record deal as latest Acer Aspire 3 dips to just $299.99

The best Amazon deal yet on the 2023 Acer Aspire 3 Notebook makes it a great option for students and professionals.
By
4 hours ago
Acer Aspire 3 Notebook Promo Image
Amazon

An affordable laptop is high on the list of many budget shoppers. Those buyers might be interested in this record deal on the 2023 model of the Acer Aspire 3 Notebook, which is down to just $299.99 for the first time on Amazon today. That’s a discount of $60 on the retail price.

Acer Aspire 3 Notebook (2023) for $299.99 ($60 off)

While $60 isn’t a lot to save for some people, it’s a solid deal on the already affordable Acer Aspire 3. To give some context about the value you’re getting from this laptop, it’s powered by the Intel Core i3-N305 processor. This chip, also launched in 2023, sells for $310 on its own.

Acer Aspire 3 Notebook (2023)Acer Aspire 3 Notebook (2023)
Acer Aspire 3 Notebook (2023)
See price at Amazon
Save $60.00

The Acer Aspire 3 features a lightweight and slender design for easy travel. The 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display offers vivid imagery and sharp details, and it’s complemented by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with a 128GB SSD, providing ample space and quick access to files and media. For online interactions, the HD camera incorporates Acer’s TNR technology for improved low-light performance, alongside PurifiedVoice technology with AI Noise Reduction for clearer communication. It’s also Wi-Fi 6 ready, while advanced thermal management keeps the laptop cool.

Ready to upgrade? Hit the widget above to assess the offer for yourself.

DealsNews
AcerDealslaptops