Dbrand says its skins are more legit than the Rabbit R1
- Dbrand is running some really funny promotions on its website.
- The company is taking potshots at brands like Rabbit, Apple, and others while also selling accessories for the devices they make.
- In this article, we’ve compiled some of the most cheeky promotions dbrand has up on its website.
Dbrand is running some cheeky promotions on its website, and if you have a minute, these would certainly tickle your fancy. Our favorite one right now is the one above about the Rabbit R1. The case maker is definitely not pulling its punches when it says, “The device may be a scam, but our skins aren’t.” It’s not even something the company is joking about.
You can actually buy skins for the Rabbit R1 from dbrand starting at $19.95. There’s even a tempered glass protector for sale for the AI-powered device, which we recently exposed as something that could just be an app.
But Rabbit isn’t the only target of dbrand’s pointy new campaign to promote its accessories. This one below about Apple’s Beats headphones also left us in splits. “Overpriced sticker for overpriced headphones.” Now that’s hilarious. Check out these gems from dbrand’s homepage.