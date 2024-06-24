Hot deal: Get 48% off the CUKTECH 20 Power Bank, one of our favorite battery packs!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The CUKTECH 20 Power Bank is already one of the best-priced high-end portable battery packs at $130. That said, the manufacturer often runs some pretty nice deals on it. You can often get it for about $80 or so, but today, it’s really hitting it out of the park. You can get yourself this unit for a penny under $68. This equates to about a 48% discount! Get the CUKTECH 20 Power Bank for $68

You have to deal with a tricky situation before getting access to this lower price, though. An automatic 35% discount is applied on Amazon, bringing the price down to $85. But if you look at the smaller text right under, you’ll see there is an additional 20% coupon code. Apply it by clicking on the checkbox next to it, then add the item to your cart. During checkout, you’ll see the final price will be reduced to $67.

CUKTECH 20 Power Bank CUKTECH 20 Power Bank High-end power bank without the premium price. The CUKTECH 20 Power Bank is a 25,000mAh portable battery with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It has a 210W max output and can charge a single device as fast as 140W. Additionally, it supports passthrough charging and has an integrated screen that provides live statistics and charging information. See price at Amazon Save $60.01 20% off coupon.

As mentioned in the title, the CUKTECH 20 Power Bank is actually one of our favorite high-end portable power banks. You’ll get a 25,000mAh battery, which is huge. For reference, a smartphone with a “large battery” in the current market should have about 5,000mAh. It’s also a surprisingly fast charger. It can charge your devices at up to 140W, and even the slower USB-A port can reach 30W. Other things we loved about this accessory are that it has a very nice design, a solid build, and a handy screen that shows you the current state of the battery and charging.

Amazon makes it very clear that this is a “limited time deal.” We aren’t sure how much this lower price will hold, so you might want to take advantage of this deal before it’s too late.

