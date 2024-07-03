The CUKTECH 10 Power Bank is 51% off right now!

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Battery anxiety is real in the modern world of smartphones, so keeping a reliable power bank handy is a must. These are especially helpful if you like going on weekend adventures or camping. The sad truth is that good battery packs can get pricey, and we get very excited when we find deals like this one. The CUKTECH 10 Power Bank is currently going for as low as $29.24, a 51% discount over the original $60 price point! Get the CUKTECH 10 Power Bank for only $29.24

There are multiple levels of discounts here. For starters, the price is reduced to $50 for everyone, but Amazon Prime subscribers get an extra $5 discount, bringing the price down to $45. Then, there is a coupon you can activate on the Amazon page, which provides an extra 35% discount. We know this can get a bit confusing, but as long as you enable the 35% coupon, Amazon will take care of the rest.

CUKTECH is one of our favorite battery pack manufacturers lately, and their products are quite outstanding. The CUKTECH 10 Power Bank is no exception. For starters, it is a very portable accessory, weighing just 287g and measuring 143 x 45 x 33mm. It’s often compared to a Snickers candy bar. It also has a screen that gives you information on the battery and charging state, which is quite convenient if you want to be in the know.

Don’t let the size fool you, though. This is one mighty power bank. It has a 150W max output, and the faster USB-C port can reach up to 100W, or 120W for supported Xiaomi devices. All of this means you can charge most smartphones at full speed, and the CUKTECH 10 Power Bank can even handle most tablets and laptops. Not only that, but the 10,000mAh battery can be charged at 90W.

We know the CUKTECH 10 Power Bank won’t be enough for everyone. If you demand more, there’s also a very nice deal on the larger CUKTECH 30 Power Bank. This is a much larger 40,000mAh battery with two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. It has a whopping 300W max output and even features a really cool 20W wireless charger on top. The CUKTECH 30 Power Bank usually costs $200, but Prime members can get it for just $135 right now, and you can activate an additional $45 coupon on the Amazon page, bringing the total cost down to only $90!

These ultra-low prices probably won’t last long, so it would be wise to sign up for either of these CUKTECH power banks sooner rather than later. I am really considering getting the CUKTECH 30 Power Bank, myself!

You might like

Comments