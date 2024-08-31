You can't beat this 20% discount on the Creative Pebble Plus desk speakers

Finding the right desk speakers can be a daunting task, with so many options out there, many of which can be very expensive. Those looking for a good-sounding set of speakers on a tight budget will love the Creative Pebble Plus, and they are even more affordable right now. You can get these at a 20% discount, bringing the price down to a mere $40. Get the Creative Pebble Plus for just $40

This specific deal is available from Amazon, but the official Creative website also has the same deal available. There is no mention of this being part of any special sale, and it isn’t listed on the Labor Day Sale page, so we’re not sure how long the deal will last.

The Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 Desktop Speakers already offer great value at $50. Taking them down to $40 makes this a total steal. For starters, this set of speakers has a really nice and unique look. They also sound pretty nice, though, featuring 2-inch speakers per unit, as well as a 4-inch down-pointing subwoofer for added bass.

The system can output 8W in “High Gain Mode.” Also interesting is that the Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 Desktop Speakers require no connection to an AC outlet. They are powered via USB, which you can connect directly to your computer. Sound can be transferred using the included 3.5mm AUX cable.

Overall, this is an excellent set of desktop speakers. It beats any laptop or monitor speakers, and at a very affordable price. Go get yours before the price goes back to normal!

Those looking for other affordable options with wireless connectivity should also take a look at this list of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers. It was put together by the audio experts over at our sister site, Sound Guys. They also have a list of the best computer speakers, if you want direct alternatives.

