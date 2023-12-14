The Corsair Virtuoso gaming headset plunges by record 45%

Immersive audio is an integral part of creating the ideal gaming environment. The Corsair Virtuoso line of headsets has long been a fan favorite for achieving this goal, and one of the models just got its biggest price drop to date. If you catch the deal in time, you can pick up the Corsair Virtuoso RBG Wireless Gaming Headset for just $110.49. Corsair Virtuoso RBG Wireless Gaming Headset for $110.49 ($90 off)

These legendary headphones have been on the market for a few years now and stand the test of time. The headset retails for $200 and was still going for $150 as recently as yesterday on Amazon, so this $90 markdown represents the best price we’ve ever tracked on the gaming cans.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset From the lightest footstep to the deepest bass tone, you’ll hear more of everything with the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless. A matched pair of precisely tuned 50mm high-density neodymium drivers boast a frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz – double what you’d get from most gaming headsets. See price at Amazon Save $89.50

The Corsair Virtuoso Wireless offers a high-fidelity audio experience with a frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz, ensuring detailed sound across various gaming environments. The headset’s wireless connectivity is robust, thanks to Slipstream Wireless technology, which provides a stable and low-latency connection, but it also supports USB and 3.5mm input. Memory foam earpads and a lightweight design ensure prolonged gaming sessions remain comfortable, and the headset features a detachable, omnidirectional microphone that delivers clear voice quality.

Amazon doesn’t indicate when this deal will end, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

Comments