Comcast goes prepaid: Launches new internet and mobile services

Comcast

TL;DR Comcast is launching a new brand of mobile and internet products called Now.

NOW Internet and NOW Mobile will be prepaid services.

Both services will see a full-scale launch across all Comcast service areas in the coming weeks.

Comcast is adding to its portfolio by introducing new mobile and internet services that can go up against the likes of prepaid carriers like Mint Mobile and others. These services will join NOW TV and NOW WiFi Pass under the NOW brand.

Today, Comcast announced it will be launching new Xfinity network-backed services called NOW Internet and NOW Mobile. These services are prepaid plans that you pay month-to-month and are said to include all-in pricing with no contracts or credit checks.

NOW Internet is described as a low-cost, flexible service that provides more reliability than existing fixed wireless options. Meanwhile, NOW Mobile offers unlimited 5G data, which is bolstered by access to over 23 million Wi-Fi hotspots.

As for pricing, NOW Internet offers 100 Mbps for $30 per month, while 200 Mbps will cost you $45 per month. Despite what plan you choose, you’ll also be given unlimited data and an Xfinity gateway. For NOW Mobile, you get unlimited 5G data, talk, and text for $25 per line.

While these services aren’t widely available yet, Comcast has been testing them in a few areas including Hartford, Houston, and Miami. The full-scale national launch is expected to occur in the coming weeks. When the official rollout happens, the two services will be available everywhere Comcast operates.

