This phone can change color based on the seasons

The phones offer a rear cover that changes color when the temperature drops below ~60 degrees Fahrenheit.

There’s no word on pricing, availability, and specs just yet.

Several phone manufacturers over the years have offered Android phones with color-changing backs, although these have largely been limited to concept devices. Now, realme has announced that the realme 14 Pro series will offer a color-changing back with a difference.

Realme partially revealed the realme 14 Pro series today, and the company confirmed that the series will offer a temperature-sensitive color-changing rear cover. More specifically, the rear cover changes from pearl white to a “vibrant blue” when the temperature drops below 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit). Naturally, you can expect the reverse to occur when the temperature climbs above 16 degrees Celsius. The brand likens the effect to color-changing marine creatures like jellyfish.

The manufacturer says this feature is possible due to the use of thermochromic pigments in the rear cover. However, it also cautions that this effect could “gradually” diminish over time due to the nature of this material. More specifically, the firm suggested that the effect will work for around 12 months, with direct sunlight accelerating the degradation. So you’ll want to use a cover if you want the effect to last longer.

More than a one-trick pony?

Realme has also partnered with Danish firm Valeur Designers for the phone’s design. The company is offering a Pearl White color option which has a “shell-like” texture and “pearl-like” luster. If that finish sounds familiar, it’s because the HUAWEI P60 Pro debuted with a shell-like Pearl variant back in 2023.

Much like HUAWEI’s phone, realme says no two realme 14 Pro Plus Pearl White variants are the same owing to the unique pattern on the rear cover. In fact, the company had a display showing hundreds of rear covers so you can judge for yourself.

In a first for the series, the realme 14 Pro range offers IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It’s unclear if this applies to the Pro and Pro Plus models or just the latter version. However, the manufacturer did confirm that the Pro Plus model has a quad-curved screen, a triple rear camera system, and a triple camera flash for night portraits.

Otherwise, realme also confirmed that the phone had an unspecified periscope camera and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. We’ve asked realme for more information, including price, availability, and a full list of specs. We’ll update the article as soon we find out more details. Nevertheless, we really hope the 14 Pro Plus picks up where its predecessors left off and offers a flagship-grade camera experience. The realme 12 Pro Plus in particular offered the OnePlus 12‘s periscope camera, delivering great camera zoom for a mid-range handset.

Disclosure: Hadlee Simons is a guest of realme in Denmark for the realme 14 Pro series media event. The company has no influence over editorial matters.

