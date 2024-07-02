Nothing's sub-brand heats up CMF Phone 1 anticipation with camera details

CMF by Nothing

TL;DR CMF by Nothing has released a new teaser that showcases the camera of the CMF Phone 1.

The camera is a Sony 50MP camera with a f/1.8 lens.

Leaks also show the smartphone’s replacement cases.

For about a month, Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has been drip-feeding teasers of its budget-friendly smartphone — the CMF Phone 1 — ahead of its full unveiling. This time, the latest teaser gives us some information about the device’s cameras.

This morning, CMF by Nothing shared on X (formerly Twitter) yet another teaser of the CMF Phone 1. The teaser in question reveals the rear dual camera setup. According to the firm, this setup features a Sony 50MP main camera with a f/1.8 lens. This confirmation matches with leaks we’ve heard previously. The second lens is said to be a depth sensor, but the post didn’t dive into the specifics of that.

CMF by Nothing

In addition to the cameras, we see the screws that can be removed to replace the back plate. Speaking of which, thanks to Yogesh Brar, we also have a look at two replacement shells in Blue and Orange.

Your first look at the CMF Phone 1 replacement shells / case Which color looks better, Blue or Orange? My vote goes to Blue pic.twitter.com/tmiqKTEJ5G — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 2, 2024

Finally, we have a leak that comes from the fan account @NothingCMFFans. This account shared an image that shows what this part of the CMF Phone 1 looks like in Orange.

@NothingCMFFans

If you’re tired of all the teasers at this point, don’t worry, you won’t have to wait much longer for the full reveal. The company plans to announce the CMF Phone 1, as well as the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2, on July 8, 2024.

