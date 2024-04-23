Leak reveals Nothing's sub-brand is preparing to launch its first phone 

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android phone with the model number A015 was spotted on the BIS certification site.

This phone turns out to be a handset made by Nothing’s sub-brand CMF.

This is CMF’s first venture into the smartphone space.

Recently, a model number was discovered for a new Android phone. While some reports claimed this model number belonged to the Nothing Phone 3, it turns out that it actually belongs to a different upcoming handset made by CMF.

Let’s rewind a bit to explain the confusion behind this story. The model number A015 was discovered by Android Headlines, and as you can see in the snippet below, the brand attributed to the model number was Nothing. This led to speculation that this could be the Nothing Phone 3, which is believed to be codenamed Tetris. However, there was something off about the model number.

The original Nothing Phone carried the model number A063, while the Phone 2 had the model number A065. Given this, the model number A015 didn’t make a lot of sense for a successor to the Phone 2.

Shortly after the discovery, this confusion was cleared up when the model number A015 made an appearance on the BIS certification site. First spotted by 91mobiles, the BIS lists A015 as belonging to Nothing’s sub-brand CMF.

Up until now, CMF by Nothing has been releasing budget-friendly products like TSW earbuds and smartwatches. This device would be the brand’s first foray into the smartphone space.

With the Nothing Phone 2a out in the wild, we can’t help but wonder if CMF could end up undercutting Nothing’s affordable handset. However, it could avoid this if it limited the release to certain markets.

