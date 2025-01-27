Switch emulation on Android just got a big upgrade for some of the best games

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Nintendo Switch emulation on Android is still reeling from the loss of Yuzu and Ryujinx last year, but other developers have taken up the mantle to continue to push things forward. Citron, one of the few Yuzu forks still in active development, is one of the best, and it just dropped a big update focused on compatibility with the hottest games.

Citron V0.4 brings updates to graphic rendering and minor UI improvements, but the bulk of the work was put into making the most popular games run more smoothly. That includes The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, and more.

Citron has also dropped pretenses and now refers to itself as a Nintendo Switch emulator.

The homepage for Citron shows the compatibility ranking of a variety of Switch games, with roughly 60% able to run perfectly, and 85% listed as “playable.” Of course, your mileage may vary, as it doesn’t disclose which devices games were tested on, and Switch emulation performance still varies wildly depending on devices, drivers, etc.

This update marks a sharp change for the Citron emulator, which previously touted itself as a “Nintendo Homebrew Emulator” without mentioning the Nintendo Switch. As of a few weeks ago, it’s clear the messaging has changed, with the homepage reading, “Experience Nintendo Switch games on your PC with unprecedented performance and compatibility.”

In its defense, there’s still a pop-up saying that “piracy is not supported… due to potential legal reasons.” Despite Nintendo’s recent admission that emulators are legal, that might not be enough to keep its lawyers at bay. If last year was any indication, the company may be ramping up legal action ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 release later this year.

Download the latest Citron Emulator releases on the official website.

