New Chromecast with Google TV feature ensures you never miss a call while binge watching

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR The Chromecast with Google TV 4K is getting a new feature that enables call notifications.

With the feature enabled, you’ll get alerts on your TV when you receive an incoming call.

It’s unclear if the HD version of Chromecast is also getting the feature.

Google seems to be rolling out a new feature to the 4K Chromecast with Google TV. As mentioned by Mishaal Rahman on X (formerly Twitter), the new feature alerts users with incoming call notifications from select apps. That means if you’re busy binge-watching your favorite shows with your phone on silent, you can now see incoming call notifications directly on your TV screen. Of course, you’ll have to be using a Chromecast with Google TV dongle.

It’s unclear if the non-4K HD version of the streaming device is also receiving the feature. If not now, we’re guessing it’ll eventually make its way to the cheaper dongle.

The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) seems to be getting a new feature that lets you receive incoming call notifications from select apps on your TV. Google Meet seems to be one app that’ll support this feature. I previously spotted hints of this feature in the Android TV 14 beta,… pic.twitter.com/imbGoMlJzT — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 16, 2024

The feature was first spotted by Rahman last year in June. It looks like users will be able to adjust call notifications in the settings of the respective supported apps. As per information available previously, call notifications will only show while you’re on your personal profile on Chromecast with Google TV. You can adjust this setting in other profiles to receive notifications when those profiles are active.

To be clear, the new feature only sends call notifications to your TV screen. You’ll still have to answer calls on your phone. You can’t do that on the TV.

Comments