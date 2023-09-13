Chromecast with Google TV can now stream PS5 games via PS Remote Play

PlayStation is rolling out a number of updates to the PS5 and the PS App. These updates will bring new features to a variety of Android devices, including your Chromecast.

Today, PlayStation announced a new software update coming to PS5 consoles globally. The update contains new accessibility features, audio options, multiplayer session customizations, and support for larger SSDs. If you’re a beta tester, you probably have been playing around with these features. The blog also mentions some things coming to Android devices.

Starting today, PS Remote Play will be available on devices running Android TV OS 12 or newer. Although this technically opens the door for Android TV and Google TV, the company only lists two devices:

Here are the verified devices so far: Chromecast with Google TV (4K model) BRAVIA XR A95L model



The key words to focus on here are “so far.” That suggests that more Android devices will gain support eventually. It’s also important to note that Chromecast with Google TV (HD) also runs on Android TV OS 12. So, theoretically, PS Remote Play should also work on the HD model.