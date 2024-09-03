Your Android phone is getting more talkative with these Chrome and TalkBack upgrades

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is adding read-aloud features to Chrome, letting you read web pages.

TalkBack, Android’s screen reader app, is now better at describing images thanks to an upgrade to Gemini AI on supported devices.

Google has just announced the release of Android 15 to the Android Open Source Project. Alongside this significant announcement, Google has also announced a few Android-wide features rolling out through Google apps. These include two key accessibility changes coming to Google Chrome on Android and TalkBack, including a Gemini boost.

Chrome read-aloud lets you listen to written web pages Google Chrome on Android now lets users listen to written web pages through the read-aloud feature. This feature makes it a breeze to follow content that you are browsing on the web, including recipes, blog posts, new articles, and more. Users can turn on the feature in Chrome settings under the “Listen to this page” header and choose their preferred listening speed, type of voice, and language.

TalkBack is getting an AI upgrade TalkBack is Android’s screen reader app, designed for people who are blind or have impaired vision. As announced at Google I/O 2024 some months ago, Google is now upgrading TalkBack with Gemini, which will allow the app to provide detailed audio descriptions of images on supported devices.

Do you find these accessibility upgrades useful? Let us know in the comments below!

