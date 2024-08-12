Chrome for Android makes switching in and out of Incognito faster 

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

TL;DR Switching between normal and Incognito mode in Chrome for Android could soon get easier.

The tab switcher context menu adds a new option to switch in and out of Incognito.

There are a couple of ways to switch between normal browsing and Incognito mode in Chrome for Android. These existing methods are fairly quick and easy to do already, but there is still room for improvement. Google is working on a way to make switching back and forth even more efficient in the mobile browser.

First spotted by Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter), Chrome Canary for Android adds a way to quickly swap between your already open normal and Incognito tabs. By long pressing on the tab switcher context menu, you’ll see a new “Switch to Incognito” option. Conversely, if you’re in Incognito mode, this option changes to “Switch out of Incognito.”



.https://t.co/2NCKynb4mN pic.twitter.com/isk1UdGdnP The tab switcher context menu has new options to “switch to incognito” and “switch out of incognito” in Chrome Canary for Android, so you can quickly return to your already open incognito tabs: https://t.co/rzXnBfbN4x — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) August 11, 2024

This makes the process of switching back and forth between the two modes a little more efficient than before. It’s not exactly a life-changing feature by any means, but it does manage to reduce the number of steps needed to accomplish this task.

To take advantage of this feature, you’ll need to be using Chrome Canary and activate it with a flag. Whether it’s worth the time to download the Chrome Canary app and enable the flag just to use this feature is up to you.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments