Chrome is working to make your tab overload less chaotic

How much do you care about keeping your browsing tidy? Some of us are fastidious when it comes navigating websites, closing our tabs when we’re done, and bookmarking highlights for later reference. And then there are those of us who figure “what am I going to use all this RAM for anyway?” and just pretend like that “close tab” button might as well not exist. Google’s clearly been thinking about what’s to be done with those of us who fall into the latter camp, and earlier this year we learned of its efforts to bring a new “Tab Declutter” feature to Chrome for Android that would automatically archive inactive tabs. As Google continues to flesh this mode out behind the scenes, we’re hearing a little more about how it should operate.