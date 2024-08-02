Google might bring drag-and-drop support to Chrome on Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could introduce drag-and-drop support in Chrome for Android.

This feature will debut in the upcoming Dev channel release (version 129) and will allow users to move files within the browser and between apps.

The “Recent Searches” feature is also likely to get an update in this release.

Google might soon introduce drag-and-drop functionality in the Chrome for Android browser. This feature is already present on the desktop version and certainly saves time for the average user. Given this, launching it for Android is a logical next step that could help improve one’s browsing experience and productivity on the platform.

According to MSPoweruser, this functionality will debut in Chrome for Android’s Dev channel (version 129). Once it’s launched, you’ll be able to move files from one location to another within your browser, as well as from your browser to other apps. The outlet spotted the commit “Enable DragDropFiles for M129” on Chromium, which is why it’s reasonable to expect that this feature will be available for testing shortly.

Furthermore, per the code in the screenshot below, we expect it to be enabled by default in the upcoming release.

In related news, the outlet also spotted a change to the Recent Searches feature in the same Dev channel update. The commit “Enable requesting related searches” suggests that you’ll be able to see related searches as you type. While there’s no guarantee that this feature will be rolled out broadly in the stable channel, the Mountain View tech giant might just do so if user feedback is promising and it significantly improves the user experience.

