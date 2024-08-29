Chipolo's Find My Device compatible trackers are coming to T-Mobile stores

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Chipolo has partnered with T-Mobile to bring its Bluetooth trackers to select T-Mobile stores.

The carrier will stock both Android’s Find My Device and Apple’s Find My compatible trackers.

You can grab the smaller, keychain tracker for $27.99 or the card-style tracker for $34.99.

After a significant delay, Google finally rolled out Android’s upgraded Find My Device network earlier this year. Chipolo was among the first to launch new trackers supporting the network, and its ONE Point and CARD Point trackers are among the best currently on the market. If you’re not sure whether these trackers are worth your money, you will soon be able to try them out at a nearby T-Mobile store.

The Chipolo ONE Point is a circular, AirTag-like tracker that features a small hole that lets you attach it to your keychain or bag. It packs a user-replaceable battery that can last up to a year and has an IPX5 certification for water resistance. The CARD Point, on the other hand, is a credit card-style tracker that you can slip into your wallet. It packs a larger, replaceable battery that can last up to two years, and it too has an IPX5 rating.

Both trackers offer the same set of features through the Find My Device app, including the ability to check the last known location, play a sound to locate the tracker, check the battery level, and share the device. You also get a nearby locator that tells you if you’re getting closer or going farther away from the tracker.

In our limited testing, we didn’t find any issues with either tracker. But if you’d like to try them out for yourself, Chipolo will soon give you that opportunity. The company has partnered with T-Mobile (via 9to5Google) to offer the trackers at select retail outlets, where you can get a first-hand experience of the features. The carrier will also stock the iPhone alternatives of these trackers that support Apple’s Find My network. You can grab the smaller, circular tracker from T-Mobile for $27.99 or the card-style tracker for $34.99.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments