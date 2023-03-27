You told us: Most of you have bought cheap wireless earbuds before

True wireless earbuds are available at a variety of price points, but some of the biggest names in the industry frequently charge $100 and much more for their offerings.

We recently went through the pros and cons of buying cheap earbuds over these more expensive buds, also asking readers whether they’ve bought cheap earbuds before. Well, the results are in and here’s what you told us.

Have you ever bought cheap (under $50) wireless earbuds?

Results This was an extremely popular poll, accruing over 3,400 votes to date. It turns out that over three-quarters of respondents said they had indeed bought cheap wireless earbuds before. Some reader comments pointed to affordable earbuds from companies like Anker, SoundPeats, and Tozo.

Meanwhile, just under 24% of polled readers said they haven’t bought cheap wireless earbuds before. We can understand why you might opt to pay a little more, as more expensive buds tend to come with features like more codecs, better audio quality, and improved durability (e.g. splash resistance). You might also find active noise cancellation, improved touch controls, and/or app support on premium buds.

Comments Tennisfreak: Anker Soundcore bud family is the perfect bang for buck option and spending more is just a waste IMO. Has app, eq, sound great, long battery life, quality build, and I get them on sale for $50 or less. Did a direct comparison to my sisters Bose QC II earbuds and didnt even come close to hearing $250 worth of difference.

Valdez: $50 is still expensive for wireless earbuds and that is the most I would spend. They are good enough. Audiophiles pretend they have hearing that is beyond human. They really don’t but it’s just for show to justify spending $500 on audiophile buds.

Tony Talks: Cheap wireless Bluetooth gets me by but I do prefer the more expensive ones for longevity and better durability.

SyCoREAPER: I’ve been following reviews and sound data of many earbuds and none seem to outperform, significantly enough at least, to replace my Galaxy Buds Plus. For earbuds they sound good but don’t none of them compare to proper headphones.

aReefer: Check out SoundPeats on Aliexpress. You can get AptX, LDAC and pretty great sound – and basic app support or even wireless charging in some cases – on TWS earbuds that cost less than $50. I have been using them for a few years now and haven’t had a pair die on me yet. My last pair was just stolen – after almost 3 years of frequent usage and in one case, falling into a puddle and still surviving. Don’t expect too much customer support though.

moew: Should have used tozo nc9, very good and preferred over t6

