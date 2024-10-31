ChatGPT on the web moves closer to replacing Google Search

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR ChatGPT on the web now offers search suggestions when signed-in users start typing queries.

The feature works with all available models and is rolling out to both free and paid accounts.

These search suggestions could potentially be preparing for a wider rollout of the SearchGPT feature.

OpenAI has been rapidly improving its chatbot, which has become many users’ go-to resource for everyday questions. Just recently, the company collaborated with Apple to natively integrate its AI into iOS 18. Now, ChatGPT has started displaying relevant suggestions as users type on its website.

As discovered by Android Authority, ChatGPT on the web now shows handy suggestions when free and paid users input their queries into the text field. We have confirmed that the new feature works with all of OpenAI’s available models, including 4o, o1, and more. For now, ChatGPT on the web isn’t displaying these suggestions to signed-out users, though.

For reference, ChatGPT isn’t showing the suggestions pictured above based on old conversations or the personal memory. Instead, it’s autocompleting users’ sentences with what it considers to be relevant questions. Tapping one of the suggestions doesn’t load fresh web results; it simply responds directly as it usually does. So, for the time being, this feature appears to be a timesaving measure or a way to inspire users.

Nevertheless, having suggestions in ChatGPT is a welcome addition that should simplify everyday hunts performed on the web. It could also be laying the groundwork for the SearchGPT feature, a Google Search rival that OpenAI is testing with a limited group of users.

