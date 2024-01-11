Best daily deals

ChatGPT is down, users are reporting "Internal Server Error" message (Update: Back)

OpenAI's status page confirms a service degradation, but the issue has now been resolved.
By
1 hour ago
ChatGPT stock photo 73
Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • ChatGPT was facing an outage, with many users unable to log in and use the service.
  • OpenAI’s status page confirmed a service degradation but not a service disruption.
  • ChatGPT is now back, and service has resumed.

Update, January 11, 2024 (07:09 AM ET): ChatGPT is back online. We can confirm that the service is back in operation. OpenAI mentions that the service has been restored but does not expand upon the cause of the outage.

Original article, January 11, 2024 (03:00 AM ET): ChatGPT, the popular AI service many users use for everyday tasks, is suffering from an outage. Many users report that they cannot access the service and are receiving an “Internal Server Error” message.

Image 567
X user Pankaj Choudhary

Users also report that when ChatGPT eventually loads, their chat history and chat bots are missing.

Image 568
X user Street Shots Photography

For me, loading the ChatGPT website takes quite some time. When it eventually loads, previous chats are missing, and the AI bot doesn’t respond to any queries.

Image 570
Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

DownDetector also reports a huge spike in OpenAI/ChatGPT outage reports worldwide.

Image 569
DownDetector

OpenAI’s status page confirms a prolonged “service degradation” in ChatGPT.

Image 571
OpenAI Status

 

We are unable to ascertain the cause of ChatGPT’s outage. Notably, though, OpenAI announced that they were rolling out the GPT Store to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users yesterday, and ChatGPT coincidentally has gone down. It could be possible that the service is experiencing a surge in traffic, or there could be some other issue.

There’s no word on how long this outage lasts for ChatGPT. We’ll update this article as soon as we learn more.

