ChatGPT is down, users are reporting "Internal Server Error" message (Update: Back)

Update, January 11, 2024 (07:09 AM ET): ChatGPT is back online. We can confirm that the service is back in operation. OpenAI mentions that the service has been restored but does not expand upon the cause of the outage. Original article, January 11, 2024 (03:00 AM ET): ChatGPT, the popular AI service many users use for everyday tasks, is suffering from an outage. Many users report that they cannot access the service and are receiving an “Internal Server Error” message.

Users also report that when ChatGPT eventually loads, their chat history and chat bots are missing.

For me, loading the ChatGPT website takes quite some time. When it eventually loads, previous chats are missing, and the AI bot doesn’t respond to any queries.

DownDetector also reports a huge spike in OpenAI/ChatGPT outage reports worldwide.

OpenAI’s status page confirms a prolonged “service degradation” in ChatGPT.

We are unable to ascertain the cause of ChatGPT’s outage. Notably, though, OpenAI announced that they were rolling out the GPT Store to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users yesterday, and ChatGPT coincidentally has gone down. It could be possible that the service is experiencing a surge in traffic, or there could be some other issue.

There’s no word on how long this outage lasts for ChatGPT. We’ll update this article as soon as we learn more.

