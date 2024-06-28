Today's hottest deals on Anker and UGREEN chargers and batteries!

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Have you checked out our deals page lately? It’s full of the hottest discounts on amazing tech, and today, there seems to be a focus on charging accessories such as wall chargers and portable batteries. Here are a few we thought were worth highlighting, just in case you are in the market for a wall charger or a power bank. Let’s go over them together!

UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-port charger The UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-port charger is a solid wall charger for those who need a multi-port option. It has four ports, three of which are USB-C ports, and the fourth one is a USB-A connection. It can output as much as 100W, which is enough to quick-charge pretty much all smartphones, as well as many tablets and laptops. It’s also nicely designed, and very portable.

While this accessory is usually $75, you can grab it for just $42. Amazon labels it as a “limited time deal,” so you should sign up for it soon if you’re interested.

Anker 733 Power Bank The Anker 733 Power Bank is one of my favorite charging accessories, as it doubles as both a charger and a portable battery pack. When plugged in, it will operate as a regular 65W wall charger that can power up to three devices, thanks to its two USB-C ports and single USB-A port. When unplugged, the unit turns into a power bank, as it has an internal 10,000mAh battery.

It’s usually pretty expensive at $100, but you can get it right now for just $80. It’s available in black and gold colors, too. It may be the only charging product you’ll ever need, so consider picking one up!

Anker 548 Power Bank Campers and adventurers among you will absolutely love this deal. The Anker 548 Power Bank has a massive 60,000mAh. There are two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. The max output is 60W, which is good enough to charge most smartphones, as well as many tablets and laptops. And if you want a little extra functionality, it even has an integrated light to brighten your path during your adventures.

It’s usually $150, but today you can get it for $130. Just make sure to apply the $20 coupon when adding the item to your Amazon cart. This battery is pretty impressive, and it is not found discounted very often, so you should probably take advantage of this deal.

By the way, if you’re looking for other chargers, we have a list of the best wall chargers here.

