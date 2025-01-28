This 3D-printed case de-Netflixes your Shield TV Pro remote

TL;DR The Shield TV Pro remote features a physical Netflix button that launches the service’s app when clicked.

Users irked by the button are 3D printing a solid case that hides it and makes accidentally clicking it more challenging.

Others are relying on third-party apps to remap the button and assign custom shortcuts to it.

With every Netflix price hike, numerous users cancel their subscriptions and explore alternative streaming services. Given how popular the platform is, though, many Android TV box remotes offer a dedicated button that launches the Netflix app whenever pressed. Since removing the physical button without breaking the remote can be challenging, users have come up with a few creative workarounds.

Redditor u/MustEatTacos has shared a photo of their Shield TV Pro remote shielded by a 3D-printed case. Notably, the cover’s cutouts only accommodate the essential buttons, such as power, play/pause, volume, etc. Meanwhile, the Netflix button positioned towards the remote’s bottom is entirely concealed by the hard case — limiting accidental clicks. If you have a 3D printer, you can create your own cover by following these instructions.

Other Redditors have shared their frustration in that thread, with many recommending button-remapping apps as a substitute. So, instead of hiding the Netflix button on the TV remote, you could assign it a different task. Some popular actions include launching your favorite streaming service, muting the audio, or opening a sideloaded TV app. The possibilities are endless.

One Redditor even went as far as supergluing the Netflix button on their TV remote to kill it permanently. While we don’t recommend doing that to your remote, their alleged deed only reflects how irritating the shortcut can be for those not interested in Netflix shows and movies.

