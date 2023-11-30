Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Launched in 2023, Threads is a microblogging platform owned by Meta, the parent company of Instagram. Because of this connection, and because the company wants its existing user base to start using Threads easily, it mandated an Instagram account to get started with Threads.

With over 100 million users signing up within the first week, Threads has quickly become one of the most popular social media apps. Threads was launched as a complement to Instagram, but it works like X (formerly Twitter). If the tweet aspect is what attracts you to the platform, is it necessary to have an Instagram account?

Can you use Threads without an Instagram account? The short answer is no — currently, Threads requires an Instagram account to sign up and use the app. When creating a Threads profile, your Instagram username automatically becomes your Threads handle. Similarly, the name on your Instagram account is the display name that shows up on your Threads profile.

While you can’t use Threads without Instagram just yet, there are a couple of workarounds.

Create an Instagram account solely to use Threads If you don’t have an Instagram account and don’t want the added distraction of endless scrolling through reels, you can create one for the sole purpose of accessing Threads.

Simply download the Instagram app, enter your email or phone number to sign up, create a password, and provide your basic details. You can keep your Instagram presence hidden while still posting from your Threads handle. Just use the Threads app, and delete Instagram from your phone.

View Threads posts from the web While you can’t interact without logging in, anyone can access threads.net to view public Threads profiles and posts. To read a specific user’s posts, simply add their @ handle to the web address. For example, threads.net/@username. This allows read-only access without requiring an Instagram account.

Comments